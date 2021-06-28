Accenture plc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.79 Per Share (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a report released on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $8.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Accenture stock opened at $294.66 on Monday. Accenture has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.24. The stock has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $481,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 264,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,021,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Accenture by 1.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,728,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

