Achain (ACT) Achieves Market Cap of $7.07 Million

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $921,179.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

