ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 4.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) shares traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.59 and last traded at $108.59. 845 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 321,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 99.71 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.31.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $443,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth $57,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,216,000 after purchasing an additional 281,723 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $21,019,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in ACM Research by 619.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the fourth quarter valued at $14,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

