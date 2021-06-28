Actinium (ACM) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $902,665.52 and $9,219.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 110.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,333,600 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.