Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,196,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,204 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of Activision Blizzard worth $111,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 508,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 632,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 113,725 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

