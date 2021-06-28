Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Upgraded at HSBC

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHEXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Adecco Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AHEXY opened at $34.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.23. Adecco Group has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, and career transition services; technical experts for project-related work; managed service programs; recruitment process outsourcing; training, upskilling, and reskilling services; technology and digital-engineering consulting; and talent development services under the Adecco, LHH, General Assembly, Spring, Badenoch + Clark, Adia, Vettery, Spring Professional, Modis, and Pontoon brands.

