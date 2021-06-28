Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,833 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $132,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,765 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $85.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

