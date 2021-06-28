Aeon Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Aeon has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $6,423.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001542 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.30 or 0.00616830 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001015 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

