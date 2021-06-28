Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $20.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.30 million. Agenus posted sales of $26.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $76.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $109.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $103.02 million, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $143.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

AGEN opened at $5.37 on Monday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

