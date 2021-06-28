Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,840,000 after buying an additional 30,666 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $288.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

