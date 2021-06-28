Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $170.33.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $149.67 on Monday. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $92.42 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $3,773,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,862,160.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079,253 shares of company stock worth $297,195,142 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

