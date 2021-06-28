Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Financial Comparison

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Airbnb alerts:

This table compares Airbnb and ABM Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $3.38 billion 27.36 -$4.58 billion ($15.53) -9.64 ABM Industries $5.99 billion 0.50 $300,000.00 $2.43 18.53

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Airbnb. Airbnb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABM Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and ABM Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 2 20 15 0 2.35 ABM Industries 0 0 3 0 3.00

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $170.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.81%. ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.95%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than Airbnb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Airbnb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of Airbnb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of ABM Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 3.66% 14.42% 5.88%

Summary

ABM Industries beats Airbnb on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.