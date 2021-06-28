Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $548,467.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,087.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after buying an additional 305,509 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $86.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

