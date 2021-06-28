Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $16,960.71 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Pamela Stephenson sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $16,960.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,383.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a market cap of $685.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.56. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 10.17.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.