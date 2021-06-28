Alchemix Market Capitalization Achieves $90.92 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $90.92 million and $2.33 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for $320.51 or 0.00936193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

