Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,585 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. WEC Energy Group comprises about 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.51. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

