Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys 7,903 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Alethea Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 143.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 0.8% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after buying an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after buying an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after buying an additional 719,678 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

