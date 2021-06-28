Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000. American Electric Power comprises about 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.24. 8,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.09. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

