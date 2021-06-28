Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,599,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,173,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 352,449 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 216,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after buying an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,050,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,635 shares of company stock worth $115,247. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ SPPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 9,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,711,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.23. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. On average, analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

