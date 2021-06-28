Alethea Capital Management LLC Has $57.31 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Axsome Therapeutics accounts for approximately 35.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alethea Capital Management LLC owned about 2.69% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $57,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,279,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,733,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.86. 542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,909. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.71. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In related news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

