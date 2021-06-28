Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 0.6% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 20.5% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 927,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,839,000 after purchasing an additional 157,791 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $377,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 47.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 118.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.26. 4,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,879. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

