Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000. Dominion Energy comprises 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,163,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,394,000 after purchasing an additional 87,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 93,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.37. 26,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,164. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

