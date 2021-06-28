Alethea Capital Management LLC Takes $1.68 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000. Consolidated Edison makes up approximately 1.0% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 60.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

NYSE:ED traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.18. 9,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,431,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

