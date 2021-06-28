Algert Global LLC Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. IDEX accounts for approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,604. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,287. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.12.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

