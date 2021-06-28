Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,457,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $970,200,000 after purchasing an additional 69,469 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,057,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,302,000 after purchasing an additional 156,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,163,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,596,000 after purchasing an additional 308,787 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,670,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,975,000 after purchasing an additional 321,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.74. 8,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $295.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $234.43 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.