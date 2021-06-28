Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 387.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,713 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 532.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

