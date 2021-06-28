Algert Global LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Repligen accounts for 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Repligen by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Repligen by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Repligen by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $198.59. 4,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,634. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.70. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.11 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.