Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 633.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Teradyne by 130.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.88. 15,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,084. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.08.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

