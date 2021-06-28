Algert Global LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 221,624 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Zynga by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 55,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Zynga by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,115,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after acquiring an additional 76,158 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,988,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,240,000 after acquiring an additional 111,214 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

In related news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $94,780.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,706.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,071,393 shares in the company, valued at $10,949,636.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 683,363 shares of company stock worth $7,103,794. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.80. 258,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,159,012. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.10.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

