Algert Global LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000. Monster Beverage makes up approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $67.69 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.