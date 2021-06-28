Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,417 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories comprises about 0.7% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.37. 433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,431. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,910,289. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.