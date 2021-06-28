Algert Global LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000. Stride makes up approximately 0.6% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.16% of Stride at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,724,000 after buying an additional 248,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LRN. TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.22. 12,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

