Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 18.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 14.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 105.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.16. 2,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,639. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.