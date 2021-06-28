Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $32,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total transaction of $45,902,498.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,576,438.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,283 shares of company stock worth $134,468,006 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULTA traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $347.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,197. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.01 and a twelve month high of $356.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.18.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

