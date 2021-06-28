Algert Global LLC Purchases 539 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after purchasing an additional 202,340 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 71,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 114,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $395.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $460.66. 4,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,250. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $466.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.