Algert Global LLC Purchases New Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,676 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.95.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. The company had a trading volume of 230,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,679,762. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -177.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

