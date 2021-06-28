Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,240,000 after acquiring an additional 136,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,015 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after acquiring an additional 424,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $184,590.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,340.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $7.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $319.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,591. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.81 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.49, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.35.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

