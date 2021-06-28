Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,483,201 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

