Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.24 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BeiGene by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in BeiGene by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BeiGene by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.16, for a total transaction of $230,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,565,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,354,252.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total value of $1,019,761.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,747,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,825,044.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,276 shares of company stock worth $7,952,402 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.06. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $181.17 and a 1 year high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. The company had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.33.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

