Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,761 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $48,499,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.