Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,139 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBSS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $88.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.20. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $94.97.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.