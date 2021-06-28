ALLY Trading Up 132.7% Over Last 7 Days (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded up 43.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last week, ALLY has traded up 132.7% against the dollar. ALLY has a total market capitalization of $19.79 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00055093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00020332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.78 or 0.00658775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00039205 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

