Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,695 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000. PayPal makes up approximately 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,631,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,854 shares in the company, valued at $72,053,725.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.86. 114,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.56. The company has a market cap of $342.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

