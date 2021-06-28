Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. 21,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,069,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.20.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.