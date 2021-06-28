Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DESP stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $13.31. 3,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,580. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $933.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.56. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.08 and a twelve month high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DESP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Despegar.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

