Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 48,983 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SU. Scotiabank upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 250,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,810,475. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

