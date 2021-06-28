Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 873.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $159.24 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.