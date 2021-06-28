Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $530.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,819. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $432.14 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

