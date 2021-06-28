Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $163,436,616. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $8.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,531.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,037. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,555.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,405.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

