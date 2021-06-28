Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,439.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,970. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,351.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

